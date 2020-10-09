Preview of the Sleepy Eye Indians football team.

The Sleepy Eye Indians football team is eager to start playing games. Coach Cory Haala said, “We are happy to have a fall season and are ready to get started!”

Haala said if the guys stay healthy he expects a successful season. “Due to injuries last year many underclassmen saw varsity action, so we’re hopeful that experience pays off,” he said. “Our JV had a good season last year so we are hopeful some of those guys can carry it to the next level too.”

Head Coach: Cory Haala

Assistant Coaches: Joe Hoffmann, Troy Vangsness, Colton Gemmill

Players lost to graduation: Ethan Fischer, Juan Cortez, Isaac Johnson, Frankie Trevino, AJ Ziegenhagen, Matthew Sellner, Jacob Meyer, Evan Fischer, and Colten Myers. Cortez and Meyer were All-Conference, Ethan Fischer and Matthew Sellner were Honorable Mention AllConference.

Seniors: Kegan Heiderscheidt, QB/DB; David Gonzalez, OL/DL; Kadon Strong, TE/DE; Jack Nelson, OL/LB; Kevin Montemayor, OL/LB; Vincent Antunez, OL/DL; Jared Freestone, OL/DL; Mason Thoms, WR/DB (new this year).

Haala said all seniors will see time on the field either on offense, defense or special teams. “We’ve had a nice QB/Center combination with Heiderscheidt and Gonzalez for three years which helps us with their leadership qualities. Strong’s season was cut short last year and we look for him to provide depth on both sides of the ball. Nelson, Montemayor, Antunez and Freestone all will anchor spots along the offensive line, defensive line and LB positions,” said Haala.

Juniors: Jacob Schultz, OL/DL; Trey Heiderscheidt, RB/LB; Adrian Dena, TE/LB; Zach Ziegenhagen, RB/DB ; Erizen Traconis, QB/WR/LB; Enrique Flores, OL/DL; Mason Sellner, RB/DB; Trenton Nachreiner, WR/DB; Brennan Meyer, OL/DL; Jackson Huiras, RB/LB; Osiel Carrera, OL/DL; Jon Baures, OL/DL.

Haala said all the juniors will also find time starting on offense, defense or special teams.

“Due to injuries, many of these individuals had the opportunity to play varsity last season which was valuable experience for them,” said Haala. “They all have an opportunity to make a positive impact to our team success this year.”

Sophomores: “We only have six sophomores, but all will have the opportunity to find some time on varsity,” Haala said. “Look for Arian Saenz, RB/LB, to start on both sides of the ball. Mason Myers, QB/DB; Nolan Domeier, RB/DB; Jake Price, TE/DE; Tristin Goldschmidt, RB/DB and Alex Dominguez, OL/DL, will vie for backup positions and play special teams."

Freshman: Haala said 10 freshman fill out the Indians roster and a few of them may have the opportunity to fill in at the varsity level. “They have some nice athletes and some guys with size,” Haala said.

Teams to watch: “The Southwest District East Sub-district probably has no clear cut favorites at this point. We have some good programs and coaches across the board, so I expect tough competition each week,” said Haala. “Again, if we stay healthy I fully expect us to have a successful season.”