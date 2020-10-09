The Celebrate Redwood Falls board has announced the cancellation of The Francois Haunted Hotel and Monsters on Main Street in 2020.

The board has been working hard to bring visitors new thrills and chills, but the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and the inability to provide a safe environment for everyone participating led the board to this decision.

The board looks forward to offering an even better haunt next year.

In this difficult time, the public is asked to continue to support others in need, essential workers and local businesses.