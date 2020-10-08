Nine hundred Minnesota youth from 87 counties participated in live virtual judging experiences between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

They were part of the 2020 Minnesota 4-H state showcase.

Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by caring adults.

The results of their learning are typically exhibited at county fairs, and some of the best exhibits are brought to present in the 4-H building during the Minnesota State Fair.

The COVID-19 pandemic required 4-H to cancel most public exhibits in 2020, but learning remained strong as part of the Redwood County 4-H program.

After being involved in a local showcase, 18 local youth participated in the Minnesota state 4-H virtual event. It provided youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through interactive conference judging.

“This was my first time participating at the ‘state.’ I really liked getting to try competing at state from home my first time,” said one Redwood County 4-Her.

Catherine Maddock from the Golden Gophers 4-H Club earned a purple ribbon for her project.

What follows are 4-Hers who earned blue ribbons as part of the showcase:

• Sage Bents from the Springdale Climbers

• Addison Kainz from the Springdale Climbers

• Leah Lightfoot from the Milroy Go-Getters

• Elizabeth Lenning from the Lamberton Leprechauns

• Zachary Guggisberg from the Golden Gophers.

This fall, 4-H will offer a variety of hands-on and virtual learning experiences to support youth and their families.

From agronomy and horticulture to healthy living and civic engagement, 4-H empowers youth with skills they need to lead for a lifetime.

No matter where youth are this fall, 4-H is there to help them thrive.

Learn more about 4-H online at z.umn.edu/4h.

- Information and photo courtesy of the U of M Extension Service - Redwood County