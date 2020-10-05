The Redwood Valley girls tennis team fell 6-1 to host St. Peter in a recent Big South Conference crossover match-up.

Junior Kate Foy picked up a thrilling 4-6, 6-4 (14-12) win at third singles.

Talia McCorquodale lost a tough 6-2, 4-6, (10-7) decision at fourth singles.

Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner dropped a 6-3, 6-1 match-up at third doubles, and Isabel Hillestad fell 6-3, 6-0 at second singles.

The Cards also recently fell 7-0 to Marshall.

Lily DeBlieck and Audrey Munshower were winners in JV doubles and Julia Lang also picked up a win in JV singles.

Hillestad lost a 7-5, 6-3 battle at second singles and McCorquodale fell 6-4, 6-3 at fourth singles.