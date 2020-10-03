Larry Thompson is Wabasso’s new city clerk having begun in the new position Aug. 6. He brings a vast wealth of experience from both working in city government as well as within the private sector to his new job.

Thompson enjoys the opportunity to come full circle with his career working in city government. Thompson, who is a resident of New Ulm, is not ready to retire just yet, and he wishes to finish his career in city government for a small community such as Wabasso.

Thompson’s professional background is extensive. He has worked for 20 years in local city government for cities including Winona, Belle Plain, Farmington, as well as River Falls, Wis.

Thompson’s professional experience also includes 20 years within the private sector including experience in commercial and residential development and also assisting East Grand Forks, N.D., with flood recovery management after the devastating spring floods of 1997.

Also, Thompson served as president of American Artstone located in New Ulm, which is a manufacturer of precast concrete masonry which simulates natural-cut stone.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in political science with two minors in business and sociology along with a Master’s degree in public administration.

“Local government is where the rubber hits the road,” said Thompson who looks forward to supporting the Wabasso city council.

The role of city clerk holds many vital functions including “keeping the lights on in the city”, added Thompson.

Also, Thompson will be responsible for keeping the services of the public library, fire department and ambulance running.

Within the position Thompson will be in charge of the city’s accounting systems, working closely with the city attorney to enforce laws and codes, while also being a resource for the public seeking information.

Just out of the gate Thompson is preparing the city’s preliminary budget for the upcoming new year.

Thompson prides himself on his budget skills and stated the City of Wabasso is financially in great shape.

Thompson will be focusing on creating a strategic plan for the city – looking at where and why money is spent in specific areas and how to continue to keep supporting those important and vital services.

Also, as city clerk Thompson will play a vital role in overseeing the upcoming general election this November. Thompson would like the public to know that as city clerk he is the channel between the public and city council.

He wants the city of Wabasso to be assured he will keep all moving parts of the city moving.

Thompson was welcomed and trained by previous city clerk, Mary Smith who retired from the position in late August after serving an extensive and organized tenure for the city.

Looking forward, Thompson sees the city’s financial wellness to be a continued priority, as well as applying for a grant to get the city a new sewer plant and sewer lines updated.

Like all local government an emphasis on economic development is also a priority for Wabasso.

Thompson feels the city is faced with both an affordable and a tight housing market.

Thompson expressed that he is happy to be here for the city and to serve the citizens of Wabasso.

Thompson and his wife reside in New Ulm, and they have two children who live in the metro area as well as Texas. Also, they enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren.