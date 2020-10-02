Held meet at Eagles Park

The Knights Cross Country team hosted MVL and Madelia/Truman/GHEC at Eagles Park on Friday, Sept. 25.

The Knights girls got their first team win of the season. Coach Lisa Hagen said they worked hard and ran well.

“Clare Fischer had a solid lead, taking first, and we welcomed Lizzie Schwint as she ran her first race since she was injured at the beginning of the year,” said Hagen. “In sixth place, Lizzie was our second runner in.”

Hagen said the boys team finished second and have been dealing with some illness and injury. “However, Joshua Hagen and Nate Fliszar had a strong race, coming in first and second.”

In the junior high race (one mile) Teresa Fischer won first for the first time this year and Nico Nosbush came in with a third place finish for the boys.

“It was cooler then predicted and that helped our athletes perform well,” said Hagen.

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 1st place, 20:18; Lizzie Schwint, 6th place, 27:07; Kayla Schroepfer, 7th place, 27:39; Elle Kyllonen, 9th place, 28:07: Jenny Piotter, 12th place, 29:27; Annika Nosbush, 29:44; Ellen Windschitl, 30:41.

Varsity Boys 5K:

Joshua Hagen, 1st place, 18:48; Nate Fliszar, 2nd place, 19:01; Noah Christensen, 6th place, 20:15; Garrett Grathwohl, 10th place, 21:08; Charlie Macho, 17th place, 23:44; Laurence Simonsen, 24:05; Cole Schroepfer, 25:54.

Junior High Girls one mile:

Teresa Fischer, 1st place, 8:41.

Junior High Boys one mile:

Nico Nosbush, 3rd place, 7:28.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Knights run in Springfield again, against MVL and Springfield. Full results next week, but Joshua Hagen and Clare Fischer came in first in the boys and girls varsity races.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Knights host their final home meet at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club, against TMB and Wabasso.