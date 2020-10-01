The candidates have answered a set of questions to provide information to the voters of Sleepy Eye.

Joann Schmidt, incumbent candidate for City Councilor, 1st Ward, four-year term.

Biographical information:

Sleepy Eye is my hometown. My sister and her husband farm north of town. My younger brother lives in Lakeville. My older brother passed away several years ago. I’m a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

After high school I lived in Mankato and attended Mankato Technical College for Graphic Design. I joined the Army Reserve and served for 14 years. I returned to Sleepy Eye and worked at AUI/BIC Graphic for 37 years, as well as being an EMT on the Ambulance Service for over 37 years.

I’ve been on the City Council for 20 years, as well as a Council liaison on many Boards, Committees or Commission of the City throughout that time, i.e. Park Board, EDA, PUC, Hospital Board.

I’ve been a member of the American Legion Post 7 and Adjutant for several years. I served as Adjutant for the American Legion Second District, and also on the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.

Currently, I’m retired, working part-time at Sleepy Eye Coffee Company and the Ambulance Service.

Describe your qualifications to serve on the city council:

My qualifications are 20 years on the City Council, along with a lifetime of living and serving my community. There’s so much to learn and I’m still learning, and so much responsibility. As a Public Officer our legal responsibilities are huge. See MN Statues 609.415, 609.43. Not doing the job right can cost tax dollars that should be used elsewhere. Any person on the Council needs to understand we must do our duty within the boundaries of the City Charter, City Codes, State and Federal Laws. You are not the new Sheriff in town.

What are the top two issues in city government, or in Sleepy Eye in general, that prompted you to run for city council?

Two priorities for me are getting another business into the Del Monte facility and work force housing, or additional housing in general is important. Especially now as we are seeing many people from large cities coming to live and work in the rural area.

Scott Krzmarzick, candidate for City Councilor, 1st Ward, four-year term.

Biographical information:

I was born in Sleepy Eye in 1982. I attended Sleepy Eye Public and graduated as class president in 2001. I went to Ridgewater College and graduated with a construction degree.

I moved back to Sleepy Eye and met my wife of 15 years and we have 3 wonderful children. I was an active member in the Sleepy Eye Eagles Club and was secretary of membership dues for three years. I joined the Sleepy Eye Fire Department in 2009 and in 2019 was appointed the position of assistant fire marshal. I’ve been on various committees in the department and chaired many. Most recently I was chair of special equipment where we upgraded our vehicle extraction rescue equipment. I’ve worked with many construction crews and have also been self-employed in the field until 2008, when I teamed up with S&A Construction where I am now a partner and doing residential construction.

Describe your qualifications to serve on the city council:

I’m qualified for City Council because of the face time I have with our community. I often talk with people in high stress situations and have to interpret meaning of situations that may not be described in the most forthwith manner. My work on with the fire department taught me to take a wish list and make the most fiscally responsible decisions based on need and the funds available.

What are the top two issues in city government, or in Sleepy Eye in general, that prompted you to run for city council?

I’m running for city council to continue the positive things that have been done to help our community prosper for my children and future generations. I am a firm believer in a fresh set of eyes being vital to the success of any team to function to the fullest of their ability. I feel my age, family status, publicly based career choice and desire for community strength make me a great candidate for your Ward 1 voice.