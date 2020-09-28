Thursday, Sept. 17, was National Teach Ag Day, which is celebrated across the nation to recognize the agricultural education profession.

Thursday, Sept. 17, was National Teach Ag Day, which is celebrated across the nation to recognize the agricultural education profession. Mrs. Hoffmann, and Mr. Manderfeld and Mrs. Manderfeld are always encouraging their students to explore careers in agriculture, one of those being an Ag. Teacher! They “tagged” 16 individuals in grades 8 to 12. Those students were given a Tagged to Teach Ag t-shirt that Mrs. Hoffmann designed. Students that have been previously tagged were entered into a drawing to receive either a t-shirt, water bottle, sunglasses, or Hootie owl!

Congratulations to these students for being Tagged to Teach Ag!

8th grade: Nora Coulson, Brandon Flores, Jacob Ulrich.

9th grade: Isaac Lendt, Envy Morales, Evan Thompson.

10th grade: Emma Braulick, Leisha Martinez, Jake Price.

11th grade: Katelyn Capacia, Sophie Kyllonen, Taylor Lambrecht, Mason Sellner.

12th grade: Kegan Heiderscheidt, Jack Nelson, McKenna Strong.

Agricultural Education statistics from our region of the United States include:

•106 of last year's 139 agricultural education graduates in Region 3 are currently employed as agriculture teachers!

•There are 41 new agricultural education positions.

•The average base starting salary for this job is $43,048.

•There are currently 24 new agricultural education programs and 119 positions to fill.

•Agricultural education programs are offered in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Right now there is a big need for more students who are interested in and passionate about agriculture to pursue a career as an agricultural educator. National Teach Ag Day draws more attention to the shortage of teachers and hopefully inspires students all over the country to become Ag teachers.

Mrs. Hoffmann, Mr. Manderfeld, and Mrs. Manderfeld tell their students: “Love what you do, do what you love — Teach Ag!”