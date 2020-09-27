Several days ago, I was having a conversation with some of the Krause progeny related to the fires happening out west, and as we continued to talk I mentioned to them the fact that I knew someone who had been involved in what is known as smoke jumping a number of years ago.

The very next day I received an anonymous call from someone who suggested I contact that person to do a story on them. I stopped for a moment and thought about what I had heard.

I have had the privilege of sitting with Jim Darr and talking about his experiences as a smoke jumper, although not in great detail, and I started thinking about whether or not I had ever done a story on it.

I know I have mentioned it, but to have the chance to sit and talk in detail about that experience with him was something I apparently had never done.

So with a little help I was able to make contact, and for about two hours (it definitely seemed like a lot less than that) Jim and I sat on his deck and talked about his time as a smoke jumper.

To those of you who helped make this story happen, I want to express my thanks, as well as to Jim and Barb Darr for willingly hosting me this past Monday afternoon (especially the lemonade).

If you ever get the chance, ask Jim about those days. You will be entertained and will learn a lot more than you ever could have imagined.

…

I have been keeping up with what has been happening with Jonathan Ceplecha since his accident, and just a couple of days ago I read that he has had six surgeries, and at this point they have amputated his right leg just below the knee.

On his Go Fund Me site (www.gofundme.com/f/jonathan-ceplecha-survivor) it says his left leg is still a “work in progress.”

I encourage you to keep Jonathan, his family and those who are working on his recovery in your prayers.

It looks like he has a long road ahead.

…

I was up at the Redwood Valley schools campus Sept. 21 to pick up some homework for my Anna, and as I walked back to my car I started hearing music.

“That sounds like the band,” I thought to myself, and as I turned the corner I saw Paul Berggren conducting the high-school band outside.

I got to my car, grabbed my camera and took a few photos.

Mostly, I just listened.

I sure hope that is not the only time I am able to hear some local school music this year.

…

We are getting closer to the Nov. 3 general election, and in the coming weeks you are going to be able to learn more about local candidates who are running for city, county and school seats.

If there is a particular race you are interested in just let me know.