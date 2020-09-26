Wabasso hosted a Tomahawk Conference cross country triangular Sept. 17, as both teams and individuals raced for points that will go towards league titles and honors.

GFW and Sleepy Eye-SESM-NUC joined the Rabbits in absolutely ideal conditions for cross country running.

The current first-place leading GFW girls’ squad proved why they were atop the standings as they took the team title with 26 points. The Rabbits were second with 44 points, while the Sleepy Eye contingent was third (76).

Like the Rabbit girls, the Wabasso boys were runners up, with Sleepy Eye-SESM-NUC taking top honors. It took 6:35 for Kaysen Harms to claim the top spot in the junior-high boys race.

It was a maroon and gold sweep of the top two rungs, as Andrew Morin broke the seven minute barrier running 6:59 to claim second. Noah Pope was fifth in 7:16.

A trio of junior-high girls from Wabasso went 6-7-8 over the span of just over one second. Katie Erickson (sixth) in 8:13, Meredith Haven (seventh) in 8:14 and Kallie Fischer (eighth) in a time of 8:14.2 flooded the finish line for top 10 places. Amelia Plaetz was just outside the top 10 as she was 11th in 9:17.

The Wabasso Rabbits girls’ varsity squad battled GFW and SE-SESM-NUC over the five kilometer race and put together an impressive, improved effort on a perfect day for racing with formidable competition. Two state entrants from 2019 were all that finished ahead of third- place finisher Sarah Franta who clocked a time of 21:04.

An elite fifth-place finish came in 21:51 from Halle Huhnerkoch. In the deep field Madeline Hanna was 11th in 22:41, Allison Parker was 13th in 24:32 and Jocelyn Jenniges placed 14th in 24:54.

Places 16, 17, 18 and 19 were all Rabbits, Natasha Doubler (25:11), Addison Jensen (25:16), Mataya Nelson (25:41) and Lonnah Maasch (25:42), with Hailey Jensen snagging the 22nd spot in a career best 27:09.

With three top-10 finishes and two others just outside of it the Rabbit boys varsity capped off the evening’s race in the boys 5K race.

Adryen Tietz took fifth in 20:05, Nicholas Irlbeck was sixth in 20:40 and Joe Liebl worked and weaved his way through the field to take eighth in 20:55.

A debut effort of 21:20 for a 5K put Noah Anderson in 11th. Tyler Bliss battled chest soreness to run 12th in 21:38, with Aidan Kampsen 13th in 21:40 and Jacob Doyle placing 17th in 23:04.