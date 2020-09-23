Janelle Kay Joneson, 65, of Spicer, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood. Her funeral service was 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium Prayer Garden in Spicer. Interment will be at a later date at Spicer City Cemetery. Arrangements were with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.

Janelle Kay Joneson was born to Milt and Lorrayne (Boehnke) Johnson on October 9, 1954, in Watertown, S.D. She lived in Clarkfield for two years until she and her family moved to Montevideo. She attended elementary and later graduated from Montevideo High School in 1972. Janelle continued her education at Anoka Technical College where she received her LPN degree. On July 28, 1973, Janelle was united in marriage to Danny Joneson at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She started working in Willmar as an LPN and eventually went back to college at Willmar Technical College where she received her RN degree. She worked in the ICU for many years before taking a job at the Surgery Center. Due to Lupus, Janelle had to retire from working as a nurse. She took a part-time job at the American Legion in Spicer where she helped sell pull tabs. She enjoyed camping, bowling, and watching NASCAR. Janelle and Danny traveled to Charlette Motor Speedway and also Texas Motor Speedway to watch the races. She loved playing darts and even started her own dart league. Janelle also organized a Lupus support group that gathered for 30 years. Janelle and Danny fostered many children, one time having nine children at their house at once. Janelle was a loving wife, mom, grandma and friend. She could be best described as someone who was passionate, caring, cool headed, trusting and loving.

Janelle is survived by her husband, Danny of Spicer; children: Andy (Angie) Joneson of Duluth and Aaran (Mindy) Joneson of Willmar; two grandchildren: Alex and Kim; and foster-daughter, Sheila (Juan) Vasquez of Charlotte, N.C. She is also survived by her siblings: Dick (Mary Lou) Johnson of Brighton, Colo., and Terry (partner, Susan Thomas) Johnson of New Brighton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son.