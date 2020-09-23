Beginning Sept. 28, motorists traveling throughout southwest Minnesota can expect short-term lane closures as road weather information systems (RWIS) stations are installed at eight locations.

The eight locations in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties are:

• U.S. Highway 12 near Atwater

• U.S. Highway 212 near Hector

• U.S. Highway 212 near Dawson

• U.S. Highway 75 near Canby

• Trunk Highway 68 near Taunton

• Trunk Highway 68 near Milroy

• U.S. Highway 14 near Florence

• U.S. Highway 75 near Trosky

No detours are required for this project; work will be completed under traffic with flagging operations when lane closures are required for everyone’s safety.

The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data, such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.

MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support.

The information is also sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 system.

There are currently 108 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 53 systems to be added throughout the state over the next two years.

The cost to install the additional RWIS sites in these areas is $3.5 million.

The installations in southwest Minnesota are scheduled to be complete by Dec. 24, 2020. The contractor is Design Electric.

For additional information about this project, contact Jon Bjorkquist, MnDOT project supervisor by calling (218) 828-5722.

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution and reminds everyone to:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change

• Watch for workers as well as slow-moving equipment

• Never enter a roadway that is blocked with barriers or cones

• Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For a list of projects in southwest Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org/.