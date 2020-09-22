Last month, Central Bi-Products conducted a food drive to benefit the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

The food drive took place Aug. 25-27. All funds raised and food gathered will be donated to the Redwood Area Food Shelf and matched up to $500 per donation, by Farmers Union Industries, Central Bi-Products’ parent company.

The Redwood Falls event was the first stop on Central Bi-Products’ Second Annual “Farmers Feeding Others One Food Pantry at a Time” food drive.

The event continued on in Estherville, Iowa and Long Prairie.

Central Bi-Products employees planned this event in hopes of helping stock the food pantries before school starts and the demand increases in the fall.

With the impact COVID-19 has had in this country and around the world, it is important now more than ever, to help those in need.

“After a great turnout last year, we are excited to get back out in our communities to collect food and funds for our local area food shelves. These communities are home not only to our facilities but to those who help us run successfully as an organization, and we’re proud to be able to give back to our neighbors,” said Dan Hildebrandt, president and CEO of Farmers Union Industries.

What follows are the donation totals:

• Long Prairie: 330 pounds of food and $4,000 of donations

• Redwood Falls: 82 pounds of food, and $330 of donations

• Estherville, Iowa: 40 pounds of food, and $100 of donations