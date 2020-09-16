The Backpack Board is grateful to our communities for their generous support of

our Backpack program for elementary students and the Food Pantry for our High

School students.

Over the past school year (2019-20) even in spite of Covid 19,

they were able to give away over 5,000 weekend backpacks and over 2,000

pounds of food at the Food Pantry. It is through the generous support that they

receive from each of the three participating communities; Butterfield, Madelia, St.

James and surrounding areas. Another school year is beginning and the volunteer

board is planning on continuing the program even in spite of a changing and very

different school year with Covid 19. Food insecurity issues have not gone away

but have increased as we move through these uncertain days. The plan is to

begin the program in early October in each of our three school districts for the

2020-21 school year.

The program is in need of continuous funding, as it takes about $6 to fund a

weekend backpack for one child, per time. In addition, they are in need of

personal care products for the high school student’s food pantry. Such items as

bath wash, laundry detergent, tooth paste, deodorant, socks, feminine products

etc. Financial donations can be mailed to Watonwan County Backpack/Pantry,

Box 124, St. James, MN 56081; and pantry personal care products can be

dropped off at the St. James Community Building or Madelia Pioneer Back.

Together we can build a better world for our students. Making sure that our

students do not lack the basic needs of food is critical to their futures. Thank you

for partnering to make this possible in our communities so that no student is left

behind.