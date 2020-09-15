Another free food distribution will be held in Sleepy Eye next week.

Another free food distribution will be held in Sleepy Eye next week. The food is provided through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Called Farmers to Families Food Box, it is facilitated by the USDA and its partners across the country — Second Harvest Heartland in Minnesota. The food distribution is Sleepy Eye is for all Brown County households that are in need.

This is the final Brown County food distribution scheduled for Sleepy Eye this fall. New Ulm will host one more in October.

The food distribution will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sleepy Eye Baseball Park. To help with traffic flow, vehicles should approach the park from the south. There will be signs directing traffic.

Each household will receive one box of produce, one box of mixed dairy, and one box of meat—chicken and pork.

Once again Trinity Lutheran Church and the Weekend Food Program volunteers are helping to coordinate this event, along with the Sleepy Eye FFA and Brown County area food shelves.