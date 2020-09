Playing on an unseasonably cool fall day the Redwood Valley girls tennis team fell 7-0 to visiting Marshall Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 8) in a Big South Conference match-up.

The Cardinals (0-5) were competitive in several matches, but they couldn’t eek out a victory.

Talia McCorquodale fell 6-3, 6-3 at fourth singles, and the third doubles unit of Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner fell 6-4, 6-1.

Lily DeBlieck and Lauren Dolezal fell 4-1, 4-0 in JV competition.