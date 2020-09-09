June Arlene Hegna fell asleep in Jesus' arms on September 4, 2020 surrounded by her children.

A private family funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Burial was in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Arlene was born on June 12, 1930 to Jon and Olga (Hveem) Fjerkenstad in Boyd and was the last of nine children. She grew up in Boyd and graduated from Boyd High School in 1948. Arlene was united in marriage to Vergil Hegna in Marietta. They lived in Boyd, Clarkfield, Montgomery, Donnelly, and Sioux Falls, S.D. before moving back to Montevideo in 1986. Arlene and Vergil also enjoyed spending time at the cabin at Lake Minnewaska. Arlene and Vergil were blessed with four children: Susan, Duane, Michael and Debra. Arlene lived her life for her children and making sure all their needs were taken care of.

Arlene had a passion for helping others as she volunteered for several church and community programs. She particularly enjoyed helping with the activities where children were involved. She volunteered at Luther Haven nursing home and was proud of her 20 year commitment for helping the elderly.

One of the highlights of her life was meeting President Ronald Reagan when her son Duane was his military aide for the President. She had a strong attraction and passion for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life and they will miss their grandmother tremendously. But the many great memories will last forever in their hearts.

Arlene is survived by her children: Susan (Roger) Lucht, Glencoe, Duane (Jackie) Hegna, Stafford, Va., Michael (Mary) Hegna, Clarkfield, Debra (Neil) Graff, Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Nathan Hegna, Chad Hegna, Sarah Johnson, Susanne Elsen, Bergen Graff, Benjamin Graff and Elizabeth Graff; and a brother, Melbourne Fjerkenstad of Dawson. Arlene had special relationships with her many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Vergil and grandson, Jon Hegna.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo or United Special Olympics, 1417 S. Olive Dr. Sioux Falls, SD 57108