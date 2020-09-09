Jeff Dahl died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Sparta Township at the age of 72.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Black Oak Cemetery.

Jeffery Allan Dahl was born in Montevideo on March 25, 1948 to Norris and Ione (Kalberg) Dahl. He was baptized on April 18, 1948 and confirmed on June 2, 1963 at Black Oak Lutheran Church. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1966. Jeff served in the National Guard on active duty for six years, from 1966 to 1972. He was united in marriage with Emily Albrecht December 16, 1972 and they had three girls: Tricia, Amanda, and Katianne. He lived on the family farm until he established his homestead. He was a lifelong farmer and business owner, enjoying many ventures with his brother. He married Deborah (Boike) Gilbertson on June 21, 2002 at Salem Lutheran Church.

Jeff was an active member of Black Oak Lake Lutheran and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He served on the Sparta Township board and the Black Oak Cemetery committee. He was a member of the Montevideo American Legion Honor Guard and in the past served as commander. Jeff had many hobbies building and inventing. He enjoyed collecting and restoring machinery and any other special projects related to the farm including his guineas and chickens who paraded around the farm and he referred to them as “his lawn ornaments.” Jeff was proud of the outhouse he made on the farm. He would do anything and everything for his kids and strived to make his grandchildren happy. Most of all he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends and was known to play a few games of cards or other board games with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; children: Tricia (Matt) McPhie, Thermopolis, Wyo., Amanda (Jason) Plevell, Little Falls, Katianne (Travis) Birhanzl, Montevideo; step-children: Dustin (Heather) Gilbertson, Burnsville, Tricia (Cole) Montgomery, Richfield; step-daughter-in-law: Sue Gilbertson, Montevideo; grandchildren: Ashley, Baer, Lincoln, Evan, Kaden, Dash, Emmary, Kory, Tenley, Kashen, Paige, Alex, Sam, Dane, Sig, Ryan, Leah (Jordan) Lehtola, Garret (Sam) Rodeberg; great-grandchildren: Greyson, Laken, Elijah, Ayla, Alivia; brother: Mark Dahl, Montevideo; sisters: Anita Hagen, Hutchinson, Marsha Dahl, Montevideo, Debra (Gary) Kleven, Montevideo, as well as other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Norris and Ione; step-son: Ryan Gilbertson; grandson: Solomon; step-granddaughter: Hannah; mother and father-in-law: Dorothy and Elmer Boike: sister-in-law, Pam Dahl; brother-in-law, Dave Hagen; nephew, Shawn Hagen; and several cousins and friends.

Blessed be his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Black Oak Cemetery.