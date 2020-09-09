Sleepy Eye’s Holiday Lights in Motion will delight us once again this winter. Just like normal.

The Holiday Lights in Motion crew held their Hot Dog, Kraut Dog and Taco in a Bag food stand on Friday, Sept. 4. A little different from normal, they set up in Sportsmen’s Park this time. Same as normal, their food stand was a good fundraiser for the cause.

“I have no idea on the number of customers . . . a lot,” said HLM Co-Chair Shari Hittesdorf. “We served approximately 60 pounds of taco meat, 30 quarts of kraut and 300 hot dogs!”

Hittesdorf said the beautiful weather played a huge role in the great turnout. She said having the event in the park worked great — especially for social distancing.

As the HLM crew has done the last several years, set up will begin the week of MEA in mid-October. The days off from school make this a perfect time to get some help from students as the stringing of lights on trees gets underway.

Hittesdorf said there will be tractor-drawn wagon rides and free-will concession stands throughout the event. Businesses and organizations that would like to sponsor rides or run the concession stand may contact Hittesdorf, shari@sleepyeyeholidaylights.org or 507-227-1787.