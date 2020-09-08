Four Sleepy Eye High School students are on the girls soccer team in New Ulm this fall.

Four Sleepy Eye High School students are on the girls soccer team in New Ulm this fall, from left: Yanellie Fernandez and Cadence Okerman, 8th grade; Yuridia Fernandez, 7th grade and Katelyn Wurtzberger, 10th grade. SEHS teacher, Aaron Nesvold, volunteer Varsity Assistant Coach, said this is first year in while that Sleepy Eye girls have gone out for soccer. Nesvold said some of these girls have played soccer in the past for the association, but not for the school team. “All four girls will be on the JV team this season,” Nesvold said. “We are hoping that these girls will set the trend for getting more girls to go out for soccer in the future.”