Taking three of the four singles matches the Pipestone Area Arrows held off host Redwood Valley 5-2 Sept. 3 in Big South Conference girls tennis action.

The Cardinals (0-4) picked up a nice 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win from senior Payden Beran at first singles.

The freshmen duo of Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner rallied from down a set to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at third doubles.

Kate Foy was competitive in a 6-4, 6-4 loss at second singles, and the second doubles unit of Anneliese Hammer and Audrey Munshower fell 6-2, 6-1.

“It was a windy day, but overall I thought the girls had a nice day of tennis,” Coach Kelly Mellgren said. “The girls are showing improvement with each match.”