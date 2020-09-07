A select group of distinguished members who donated much of their time to the Ag. Program and community throughout the summer.

The Sleepy Eye FFA chapter would like to recognize a select group of distinguished members who donated much of their time to the Ag. Program and community throughout the summer. These 23 members were named the 2020 Sleepy Eye FFA Summer All-Stars.

In order for these students to become a Summer All-Star, each student had to attend or participate in at least five FFA events or activities over the summer months. The summer FFA/Ag. activities included:Virtual Tour Day, United Way Backpack Project, making cards for Nursing Home and Assisted Living residents, roadside clean-up, helping with the Brown County Food Redistribution line, attending Officer Workshop, making uplifting posters for the FFA sign, creating the Depot Museum display, and the Summer Ag. Courses — Welding, Nail Art, Floriculture 101, Pruning 101, Cooking, Baking, Flying Drones, CO2 Cars, Building Bean Bag Boards, Fair Food, How to Make Cheese, Plant Basics, Wood Burning Signs, Pallet Shelf.

We truly appreciate all that our members were able to do this summer, even with the pandemic. Members learned many new Ag. skills and were able to participate in many service events throughout the summer. We look forward to another great year for the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter.