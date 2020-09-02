Deb Reinarts, high school science teacher, was chosen as 2020 Teacher of the Year by the Sleepy Eye Education Association.

Deb Reinarts, high school science teacher, was chosen as 2020 Teacher of the Year by the Sleepy Eye Education Association. The award was announced when Sleepy Eye Public School teachers were gathered for workshop days prior to the first day of school for students.

Reinarts’ nominators had much praise for her commitment to her classroom, school and community. They mentioned her continued excitement for teaching science — including labs, dissections, and lessons for living on the Earth responsibly, plus her work establishing and coaching the YES! Team.

As Senior Class Advisor last year, Reinarts helped the students and parents get through changes to expectations, due to the pandemic, dealing with decisions on class trip, prom, and graduation.

“I feel privileged in representing the educators at SEPS and being recognized for my efforts in and out of the classroom,” Reinarts said. “It is nice when other teachers notice someone going above and beyond for students and working to make improvements in curriculum and other needs for the district and community we live in.”