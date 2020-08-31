Sunday's (Aug. 23) 2020 Fiesta days Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show proved to be one for the record books. It wasn't just the temperature, which probably peaked near 100 degrees within the paved and building-lined confines of Main Street, either. There were a record number of hot rods, restored classics, trucks, motorcycles and even semis from the 1920s to modern times that registered for this year's show.

Sunday’s (Aug. 23) 2020 Fiesta days Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show proved to be one for the record books. It wasn’t just the temperature, which probably peaked near 100 degrees within the paved and building-lined confines of Main Street, either. There were a record number of hot rods, restored classics, trucks, motorcycles and even semis from the 1920s to modern times that registered for this year’s show.

The annual Fiesta Days event had been postponed earlier this summer due to the cancellation of Fiesta Days as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Dupere, who along with Ron Binnebose and Collin Schlief, helped organize the event, was very pleased not only with the turnout of vehicles, but also the number of spectators. “Sunday’s show was by far the best in the history of the Fiesta Days Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show,” he said.

The number of vehicles registered for this year’s show was the most ever. Dupere said: “There were 147 cars and trucks registered, along with six motorcycles. In addition, there were six cars parked on Main Street that did not register.”

Despite the heat and humidity, spectators were not to be deprived of a chance to stroll the entire length of Main Street and enjoy gazing at the many fine examples of automobile history.

“There were a lot of people,” said Dupere. “We don’t have a count, as admission was free, but we have a pretty good idea from all the food we went through. We served 380 cups of ice cream and 480 bottles of water. Over 70 pounds of pulled pork were served by Collin and Rachel Schlief. Ten pounds of popcorn were also given away!”

Entrants for this year’s show came from far and near. “Just to give you an idea of where folks came from, we had cars from Aberdeen, Watertown, Sisseton, Clear Lake, and Brookings South Dakota.

“From Minnesota, we had cars from all over: Bloomington, Spicer, Benson, New London, Ghent, Slayton, Starbuck, and Sunburg, to name a few.”

Best of Show at this year’s Fiesta Days Car, Truck and Motorcycle show was awarded to Moke Momb of Sisseton SD, who brought his beautiful red 1950 Chevrolet truck to the show.

The Top Five motorcycles were, in random order: a 1992 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail owned by Brenda Gorres of Montevideo; a 1972 Harley Davidson Sportster owned by Rod Gustafson of Big Stone, SD; a 1981 Honda Goldwing owned by Jasmin Brace of Montevideo; a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster owned by Steve Brace of Montevideo, and a 2020 Polaris Slingshot owned by Dan Sanborn of Montevideo.

The Top Ten cars and trucks were, in random order: a 1954 Chevy pickup owned by Bruce Anderson of Sunburg; a 1967 Chevy Chevelle owned by Brad Cotton of Watertown, SD; a 1958 Oldsmobile owned by Jessie Burmeister of Montevideo; a 1968 Chevy Chevelle owned by Mark McMahon of Montevideo; a 1935 Ford coupe owned by Duane VanDerPol of Montevideo; a 1965 Ford Mustang owned by Owen Ellandsom of Starbuck; a 1957 Oldsmobile owned by Dick Lee of Benson; a 1967 Dodge Coronet owned by Roger Tweeter of Montevideo; a 1970 Dodge Charger owned by Dave Thompson of Starbuck; and a 1964 Chevy Malibu owned by Pam and Steve VanOverbeke of Russell.

Spectators who stayed until the end of the show were treated to the sound of muscle car and hot rod engines roaring to life; the noise thundered loudly off the buildings on Main Street. For those old enough to remember, those sounds brought back memories of summer nights gone by when cruising main was a nightly summer social ritual.

Nearly all of the vehicles that participated in the Fiesta Days Car, Motorcycle, and Truck show were driven to the show, and were driven home. That’s cool, even on a sweltering Sunday afternoon!

“It was a great day overall,” said Dupere. “We’re very grateful for all the people who made this event so successful this year! It wouldn’t have been possible without our great sponsors and volunteers.”

If this event continues to grow like it has, the City of Montevideo may have to consider lengthening Main Street next year!