Well this is usually the article where I gush over the craziness and excitement of what was our Buttered Corn Days weekend and do my best creatively to thank all those persons and entities who made it possible. This year will be no different, except for maybe the length of the article.

Our first ever Security Blanket virtual 5K registered seventy-eight participants, which I am so thrilled about. We had runners from Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin, and all over Minnesota; a true testament that Sleepy Eye patrons reside far and wide. These runners received a limited-edition Linus with Snoopy t-shirt and 5K winners medal, all made possible by the donations of SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, Americana Community Bank, Mathiowetz Construction Company, and the Sleepy Eye Medical Center.

The Sleepy Eye Brewing Company joined in the fun of commemorating our celebratory week with a new brew on tap, the KelMonte Cream Corn Ale. The brewers paid homage to all those twelve hour, seven days a week workers who made our former corn plant a staple in this community for years, and also to the current workers of all our agriculture and business facilities that continue supporting Sleepy Eye today.

The FREE corn tradition continued Friday as Seneca donated around two tons of corn for us to distribute in a drive-thru style procession. Schutz Family Foods offered the east end of their parking lot and outfitted us with around six hundred paper bags, which were filled with anywhere from six to eight ears of corn. It was definitely a different spin on things, but for the most part people were just glad that we were able to ‘do something’ to celebrate the day.

Our corn was all handed out by 4 p.m. and that gave us time to venture out to our first ever Facebook LIVE concert given by The Black Diamond Band. Facebook users from all over were able to listen to, and add comments to, the band’s performance. A truly unique experience all around. And just like a few past corn days, we were ushered inside by approaching thunderstorms.

We were excited to see several other Sleepy Eye businesses put their own touches on the commemorative week and weekend and we hope you were able to partake in some or many in whatever fashion you were most comfortable doing so. We appreciate all the support that has been given over the past few months as we have adjusted to these new circumstances. Here is hoping we can celebrate like we're used to next year.

As you’re reading this column, our local schools will have gone back into session for the 2020-21 school year. We want to wish Sleepy Eye Public Schools, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Schools and all other learning facilities the very best in this new year.