“They are still a bit in awe, and who wouldn’t be?” said Tim Cleveland, manager of the Auto Value parts store in Sleepy Eye. “Sleepy Eye is a town of 3,400 people, so this is a big deal, and good news, especially during this odd year with the virus and all.”

One of Cleveland’s customers, Sleepy Eye Repair, was a Grand Prize winner in the Perfect Stop Power Sports Sweepstakes, a national promotion offered every summer by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores throughout North America.

As a Grand Prize winners, Sleepy Eye Repair owners Dan Neid and Pete Schumacher were one of six who won a power sports vehicle of their choice, valued at up to $15,000.

“We’re not exactly sure how they’ll split things up, but I’m sure they’ll work something out. One of them has their eye on a new Can Am Defender UTV,” said Cleveland.

Through June and July, technicians across North America had the opportunity to include an entry into the sweepstakes every time they purchased a Perfect Stop product from their local Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts store. In addition to the six $15,000 Grand Prize winners, 150 sweepstakes winners received VISA gift cards of various amounts, for a total value of $25,000 in prizes.

Almost 145,000 entries were received during this two-month promotion.