On Aug., 26, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m. the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to the Liquor Lodge on a report of a possible theft.

Staff at the Liquor Lodge reported an unknown male had entered the business office and took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Shortly after responding to this call Redwood County dispatch advised the officers a theft had recently happened in the City of Marshall where an undisclosed amount of currency was taken from a Casey’s General Store.

A follow-up investigation confirmed the description of the suspect was the same person for both thefts.

In addition, the Marshall Police Department reported the identity of the suspect was believed to be Charles Love, 52, of Minneapolis.

This information was sent out to regional law enforcement agencies and, at approximately 7:23 p.m. a Sibley County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevy Blazer for driving 103 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

When the deputy made contact with the driver he determined it was Charles Love.

A subsequent search located a large sum of currency in Love’s possession.

Love was arrested and is currently in custody in the Redwood County jail pending formal charges.