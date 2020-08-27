Westberg Eishcens, PLLP has acquired Robert F. Danielowski, PA accounting firm in Granite Falls.

Bob Danielowski, owner and founder of Robert F. Danielowski, PA, is retiring after 41 years in business. In 1973, he began working for Carlotto and Associates and became a 50% partner in 1977. On January 1, 1979, he bought the remaining 50% ownership after his partner (Mark Carlotto) retired.

Westberg Eischens is an accounting and financial planning firm with offices in Willmar and Montevideo. Led by partners Scott Van Buren, Michael Gramm, Michael Klaers, David Euerle and Travis Steffensen, the firm also employs 20 staff members.

“Westberg Eischens has done auditing work for some of our clients, and we’ve worked with them for over ten years,” said Danielowski. “I’ve always found their staff and partners to be extremely knowledgeable and courteous, and I know they’ll be a good fit with my clients.”

Danielowski has four full time employees and two part time employees who will stay on with Westberg Eischens once the acquisition is complete. He also plans to assist the Westberg Eischens staff to become more familiar with his clients and their operations.

“I want to make sure our clients feel comfortable with the transition,” Danielowski said.

Once the acquisition is complete, Danielowski is looking forward to settling into retirement.

“I hope to do a little traveling with my wife and spend time with my three grandsons,” he said. “And golf a lot more,” he added.