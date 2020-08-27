Mostly virtual corny fun instead of Buttered Corn Days!

It wouldn't be Corn Days without corn and music! Well, it wasn’t the real Corn Days, but the Chamber of Commerce board members did give away corn on Friday, Aug. 21 (top) and that evening the Black Diamonds played to a small crowd on Barbara Mages’ lawn, while Chamber Executive Director Christina Andres posted the concert on Facebook Live.

Other fun during “not Corn Days” week included (bottom left) Sleepy Eye Brewing Company’s release of KelMonte Cream Corn Ale on Thursday evening (Chamber board members slipped off their masks long enough to try a sip) and (bottom right) Miss Sleepy Eye Maranda Braulick and Princess Jaklyn Nesset visited businesses all around town, pictured here with Bev Ibberson and Julie Cook at BJ’s Salon.