John Paul Bernardy of Montevideo died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Luther Haven.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with Rev. Marie Eckberg officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on the Anderson-TeBeest website under John Paul Bernardy's obituary page. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

John Paul Bernardy was born in Buchanan, Mich. to Gerald and Eileen (Doble) Bernardy on August 24, 1968. He grew up in Minneapolis and attended school. He then served in the U.S. Army. Following his service to his country he lived and worked in Minneapolis. In 2014, he moved to Montevideo where he worked at CCM Health in the maintenance department.

John Paul enjoyed fishing, watching movies and playing computer games. He also enjoyed walking his dog, Dozer.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen Bernardy of Montevideo; sister, Shannon (Shawn) Eddy, Clarkfield; godmother, Sharon (Ron) Mauro, Crown Point, Ind.; aunt, Debbie Bernardy Dyer, Schereville, Ind.; as well as cousins and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Geneva Bernardy and Earl and Virginia Doble; his father, Gerald Bernandy; brother, Aaron Bernardy; and godfather, Veryl Bernardy.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements.