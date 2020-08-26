Ardis E. Maus, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at her home in Hutchinson.

Funeral Service were held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11a.m. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.

Clergy Officiating was Pastor Sara Hein. Music was provided by organist Kay Hayden, and solois Bonnie Baumetz's selections, “Abide with Me,” “In the Garden,” “Where the Roses Never Fade.”

Casket Bearers were Ardis' grandchildren.

Ardis Elaine Maus was born on April 12, 1934, in Montevideo. She was the daughter of Harry Lloyd and Elsie Ursula (Mills) Sunderland. Ardis was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. Ardis received her education in Montevideo and was a graduate with the Montevideo High School class of 1952.

On April 3, 1954, Ardis was united in marriage to Elmer Fred Maus at the Montevideo Methodist Church in Montevideo. This marriage was blessed with four children, Darwin, Larry, Brian, and Patricia. Ardis and Elmer made their home in the Montevideo area, before moving to Hutchinson in 1967. They shared 47 years of marriage until the passing of Elmer on Nov. 20, 2001.

Ardis worked at Janousek Café. She then was employed as a Production Inspector at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated.

She was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.

Ardis enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, puzzles, gardening, flowers, and spending time with her family.

Ardis is survived by her children, Darwin Maus of Hutchinson, Brian Maus and his wife, Patricia, of New Richmond, Wis., Patty Lokensgard and her husband, Brian, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Delbert Maus and his wife Leslie, Michelle Maus, Sheila Posthumus and her husband Nick, Angie Maus, Patrick Maus and his wife Brandi, Amanda Lokensgard, Sarah Huerta and her husband Phil, Thomas Lokensgard and his wife Angela, Taylor Maus, Brady Maus; great-grandchildren, Taylen Maus, Tanner Maus, Madison Wichman, Eli Posthumus, Emily Posthumus, Sienna Maus, Avery Maus, Ryah Maus, Sophia Huerta; siblings, Janice Caspers and her husband Dalen of Clara City, June Kurtzbein of Montevideo, Kenneth Sunderland and his wife Sandra of Winsted; many other relatives and friends.

Ardis is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elsie Sunderland; husband, Elmer Maus; son, Larry Maus; sisters, Thelma McGuigan and her husband William, Jean Hanson; brother, Dale Sunderland; brother-in-law, Robert Kurtzbein; sister-in-law, Kathy Sunderland.

