Craig VanLoy of Benson, originally from Lucan, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in April 2016 and had surgery in May 2016 remove the mass on his kidney.

In June 2019, the kidney mass returned and has metastasized to his lung and GI junction.

He now has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma.

In October 2019 he started daily chemotherapy, and due to fatigue he is not able to work more than part-time and needs to rest to continue chemotherapy treatments.

A free will donation dinner of a ham sandwich, potato salad, chips, pickle, cookie, lemonade and coffee will be held this coming Saturday (Aug. 29) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wabasso Community Center.

Takeouts will also be available.

Also, a silent auction, wine pull and bills board will be held at the benefit.

To donate, simply attend the benefit Aug. 29, or mail donations of a check payable to Craig VanLoy Benefit to First Independent Bank, Attn: Craig VanLoy Benefit, PO Box 138, Lucan, MN, 56255.

All donations will go to the family to help with expenses.