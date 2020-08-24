Here’s a list of who won what

The third week of August in Crookston is now over, but not first without naming winners of the contests and giveaways held by sponsors/organizers and the Ox Cart Days festival committee.

• Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest: Best Tasting Lemonade - Back the Blue/Support the Crookston Police Department at Longtin Agency, Best Decorations - “John Deere” lemonade stand on Eickhof Boulevard, People’s Choice - “All American” lemonade stand on Barrette/Central. All participants will also receive a prize donated by Dairy Queen of Crookston.

• Virtual Scavenger Hunt Contest: Monday - Julian and Angel Rodriguez, Tuesday - Pam Stainbrook, Wednesday - Delta Hodgson, Thursday - Bridget Renae, Overall winner - Bridget Renae. All winners received gift certificates from Crookston restaurants.

• Shop Local gift card giveaway: Gary and Candy Wise won a gift card from Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream of Crookston, Lynn Balstad won a gift card from Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Brian Christianson won a gift certificate from Crookston True Value Hardware, Dennis Schulz won a gift card from NAPA Crookston Welding, and Miguel Jimenez won a gift card from Crookston Ampride.

• Golden Eagle Classic Cruise Night: Best Dressed Golden Eagle - Jeanie Hiller, Best Yard/Driveway Decor - Benedictine Living Community (Villa St. Vincent) with an “I Am Crookston” theme, Best Maroon and Gold - Pam Ecklund and family.

• Crookston Eye Clinic Outdoor Eyewear Showcase: Ranger Shooting glasses - Nick G, Ranger Hat - Keith K, Ranger Hat - Garett B, Swimming Goggles - Shealee C, Wiley X glasses with golf lenses - Robert G, Wiley X tee shirt - Craig E, Wiley X tee shirt - Julian G, Wiley X tee shirt - Richard G, Wiley X tee shirt - Veronica, Wiley X tee shirt - Kari M, Wiley X tee shirt - Isabella, Upland tee shirt - Missy R, Nike Duffle bag - Mary Jane B, Ski Goggles - Cathy F, BMW Men's sunglasses - Katie S, Julbo kid’s sunglasses - Lainey N, Julbo kid’s sunglasses - Tanner W, Choice of julbo suns - Catelyn N, Upland Sunglasses - Jessica S, Tura women’s sunglasses - Cindy E, LAMB women’s sunglasses - Kari O, Ted Baker women’s sunglasses - Becky G, Echo Dot - Kathryn P.

• Medallion Hunt: Amanda Chandler of Crookston received $200 cash from sponsors Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston Admissions Office.