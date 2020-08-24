They appeared at multiple "Third Week of August" events last week.

Sisters for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Katie Steadman and Shealee Calder volunteered at multiple events for the third week of August including the cookout at Crookston Eye Clinic’s Outdoor Eyewear Showcase, the Crookston Fire Pancake Breakfast and the First Responders Walk, all held Friday.

Steadman and Calder said they could be given a new assignment in a new city at any time or they might stay in Crookston for longer.

The sisters have also been seen volunteering around the community at Oakdale Cemetery and the old Methodist Church.