A Red Lake man is in custody, accused of assaulting his grandmother at her home in Fosston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 from the residence at 106 S. Lohn Avenue in Fosston. Deputies upon arrival identified the male suspect as Kevin Roger Anderson, 26.

A witness at the residence told deputies that Anderson was temporarily staying there when he became out of control and reportedly assaulted his grandmother before deputies arrived. It’s believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Anderson is charged with fifth degree assault after being treated at Essentia Hospital in Fosston and transported to Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene and medically cleared by Essentia Health Ambulance Service paramedics.