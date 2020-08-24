BIC Graphic North America continues to support long-standing donation partnerships in their local communities.

BIC Graphic North America continues to support long-standing donation partnerships in their local communities with a recent donation of 55,176 items to organizations benefiting students and educators. Contributions in both Florida and Minnesota included 3,000+ backpacks as well as a variety of notebooks, earbuds, headphones, power banks, writing instruments, sport bottles and more.

Partnering with the United Way, BIC Graphic NA gave 400 backpacks to their annual school supply drive in Red Wing. In Sleepy Eye, BIC Graphic donated 500 sport bottles to the United Way of the Brown County Area after the organization was alerted that many area schools were not permitting the use of water fountains due to COVID-19. They also supplied backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies for their Stuff the Backpacks school supply drive.