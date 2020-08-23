The annual survey of prairie chickens numbers in Minnesota gives a snapshot of the population that can be used to spot trends over multiple years.

This year’s survey report results are stable but low, reflecting concerns that prairie chickens are sensitive to habitat loss.

Over time, changes in the population levels have coincided with gains and losses in enrollments in the Conservation Reserve Program. The full prairie report is available on the DNR Web site.

The prairie chicken is a brown, chicken-sized bird with a heavily barred feather pattern. Its tail is relatively short, dark and rounded in appearance.

- Image courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site