Three people have joined the staff at First Security Bank in Sleepy Eye. Bank President Tom Goetz said a couple of recent retirements added to the need for new staff. Goetz is pleased with the bank’s newest employees.

Jamie Fischer, a 2014 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School, joins First Security Bank as Management Trainee and will learn all aspects of the bank. For now, if you call the bank, Jamie’s voice may be the one greeting you.

After her 2018 graduation from SDSU, where she majored in Ag Business, Jamie worked as an FSA Loan Officer in Worthington and Mankato.

So far she is quite happy with her new position at the bank. “It’s good seeing the difference in the private and public sectors,” she said. “This is more friendly and personalized.”

Austin Thordson, a 2017 graduate of New Ulm High School, has experienced an internship at the bank this summer. He will graduate from SDSU with a degree in Ag Business this December and return to First Security Bank in Sleepy Eye as an Ag Lender Trainee.

“I had a good summer here and learned a lot about working at the bank,” said Austin. “I’m looking forward to going back to school, and finishing, so I can come back here. I’m excited to work near home.”

Austin enjoyed intramural sports in college and played on the Hanska Lakers baseball team this summer.

MacKenna Fischer is a junior at Sleepy Eye High School this year. She is working at the bank as a teller, after school and on Saturday mornings. She said she will also learn about other functions at the bank. “I’ve been thinking of going to college for Business Management, so this seemed like a good place to get experience,” MacKenna said.

In high school, MacKenna belongs to FFA and plays softball.

Austin goes to the same college as Jamie did. Jamie and MacKenna are cousins. Austin isn’t their cousin, but all three new bank employees live in the Hanska area. There must be something in the water out there.