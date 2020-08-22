Artists can submit their entries for the 2021 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest from Aug. 24 until 4 p.m. Sept. 4.

The greater scaup is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2021 waterfowl stamp.

Sales of the annual waterfowl stamp support wildlife habitat work.

The stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license or as a collectible.

All artwork must be mailed to: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, c/o Stamp Contest, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155.

This year, the DNR is not allowing in-person viewing of the entries or judging.

For more information visit mndnr.gov, or call the DNR information center at (651) 296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

- Image courtesy of the U.S. Geological Service