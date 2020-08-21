Mavis June (Ohman) Hegna was born May 16, 1929 to Edward and Hilda (Anderson) Ohman. She was an only child and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Mavis was a lifelong member of the Clarkfield Lutheran Church of Clarkfield. She attended and graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1947. Mavis worked at the Federated Clothing Store as a clerk and was also a waitress at the Land O' Lakes Café. She married Marvin Hegna on April 29, 1948 at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church. Mavis was a lifelong member of the Post 380 Auxiliary in Montevideo and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 169 in Clarkfield. She was a homemaker and loved life, had a great sense of humor, loved telling jokes and stories, relished spending time with Marvie D., and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with comical songs and lyrics. Mavis cherished her loving dog, Peachie, who was like a child to her. One of her greatest joys was bargain shopping for anything and everything!

On Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 91, Mavis passed away at the Clarkfield Care Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hilda Ohman, and infant twin granddaughters, Tiffany and Tamara Nelson.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Marvin; children, Charlene (John) Nelson of Grinnell, Iowa, DeRon Hegna (Ronnette Kennedy-Truson) of St. Cloud, Brian (Janet) Hegna of Renwick, Iowa, Terry Hegna of San Diego, Calif., LuCinda Sanchez of Irvine, Calif., and Kent (Priscilla) Hegna of Mansfield, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Greg Nelson, Kimberlee Swanger, Amy Sherwood, Angela Anderson, Latoria Pullar, Joshua Sanchez, Emmanuel Sanchez, Blake Hegna, Matthew Hegna, Derek Hegna, and Kennedy Hegna, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church. Entombment was in the Terrace Lawn Mausoleum in Montevideo. Memorials may be directed to the Clarkfield Lutheran Church in her memory.

Arrangements were with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.