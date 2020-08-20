Pre-pile is underway; driver escapes serious injury.

Not long after the sugar beet pre-pile harvest got underway, a truck loaded with sugar beets overturned in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the driver, Efrain Ramirez, 44, of Hatton, N.D. escaped serious injury.

The call came in minutes after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Polk County Highway 73 just east of U.S. Highway 2. Ramirez was driving a 2007 Sterling dump truck when it overturned in the north ditch. Ramirez was wearing his seat belt and was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

No citations were issued and the investigation into the crash continues.