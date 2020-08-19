It will be live-streamed on pageant’s Facebook page

Six contestants will compete for the crown in the 2020 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant on Friday, August 21. The pageant will get underway in the Crookston High School auditorium at 7 p.m.

Emma Boll, Savannah Meine, Emily Funk, Victoria Proulx, Shelby Aamot, and Linnea French will join on stage for a private ceremony with only family members or a limited number of guests invited by the contestants in the crowd due to the pandemic and its event restrictions.

The pageant committee is planning to livestream the pageant from the Miss Crookston Pageant Facebook page.

Here’s more on this year’s contestants who are hoping to be fitted with the crown by 2019 Miss Crookston Sophia Steiner:

• Emma Boll - parents Melissa and Bryan Boll - sponsor Boll Farms - talent: piano and sing

• Savannah Meine - parents Karen and Rick Meine - sponsor Cenex Harvest States Northland Grain - talent: demonstration

• Emily Funk - parents Curtis and Kristin Funk - sponsor American Federal Bank - talent: drum solo

• Victoria Proulx - parents Brian and Shea Proulx - sponsor Wonderful Life Foods - talent: comedic skit

• Shelby Aamot - parents Curt and Kathy Aamot - sponsors Choice Therapy, Greenberg Realty - talent: speed painting

• Linnea French - parents Rae and George French - sponsor True Value Hardware - talent: oboe solo

Due to the inability to sell tickets to the event, anyone wishing to offer freewill donations toward the scholarship pageant can send them to Miss Crookston chair Jean Ann Bienek at 24321 - 265th Street SW Crookston, MN 56716.