he Tomahawk Conference team finished 5-1 and took third place in the tournament.

The Senior Salute Baseball Tournament, sponsored by the St. Paul Saints, concluded on Aug. 2 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Tomahawk Conference team finished 5-1 and took third place in the tournament.

St. Mary’s baseball coach, Bruce Woitas, who helped organize and coach the Tomahawk Conference team said, “It was a lot of fun to watch these guys play and also to watch how they interacted with each other through out our time together. I want to thank the other coaches who took time to help out and also the parents who allowed their son to take part in this event.”

Local players Matt Sellner, from Sleepy Eye Public, and Nick Labat, from St. Mary’s were joined by their high school coaches, Aaron Nesvold and Woitas on the team.

Coach Woitas provided the following recap of championship weekend games:

•Game 4, July 31 vs. Eagan/White Bear Lake, Tomahawk won 10-2.

Pitching: Winning pitcher Teddy Giefer went 6 innings; 7 strikeouts, 4 BBs, 6 hits, 2 runs. Mason Rummel pitched one inning, 1 BBs.

Hitting: Nick Labat, 2/4, 1 RBI. Decker Scheffler, 2/3, 3 RBIs. Ivan Hovland, 2/2.

•Game 5, Aug. 1 vs. New Prague, Tomahawk lost 0-7.

Pitching: Henry Scheitel, 3 1/3 innings, 1 strikeout, 5 BBs, 3 hits, 2 runs (losing pitcher). Matt Sellner, 1 2/3 innings, 2 strikeouts, 1 BBs, 2 hits, 3 runs. Devon Schwazrock, 1 inning, 2 strikeouts, 1 BBs, 3 hits, 1 run. Tony Geiger, 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run.

Hitting: Nick Labat, 1/3. Decker Scheffler, 1/3. Chris Knowles, 1/3. Nolan Hovland, 1/1. Will Schabert, 1/1.

•Game 6, Aug. 2 vs. Osseo/Totino Grace, Tomahawk won 9-8 in 8 innings.

Pitching: Nick Labat, 5 innings, 5 strikeouts, 5 BBs, 6 hits, 5 runs. Jace Marotz, 3 innings, 1 strikeout, 2 BBs, 1 hit, 3 runs (winning pitcher).

Hitting: Mason Cox, 4/4, 1 RBI. Decker Scheffler, 1/4, 2 RBIs. Jace Marotz, 2/4, 1 RBI, game winning hit in the 8th inning. Mason Rummel, 2/4, 3 RBIs.