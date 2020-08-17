Sleepy Eye FFA officers held a socially distanced officer workshop to plan for the upcoming school year.

On Aug. 3 the Sleepy Eye FFA officers held a socially distanced officer workshop to plan for the upcoming school year, and to get to know their fellow officers better. The team, with the help of advisors Mrs. Hoffmann, Mr. and Mrs. Manderfeld, and summer intern James Mathiowetz, covered a lot of business such as officer duties, the chapter budget, and team goals.

The 2020-21 Sleepy Eye Officer Team includes President Morgan Hoffmann, 1st Vice President McKenna Dockter, 2nd Vice President Brennen Meyer, Secretary Maddison Helget, Treasurer Adam Johnson, Reporter Katelyn Capacia, Reporter Carmen Lendt, Student Advisor Presley Bauer, Student Advisor Gracie Sellner, Historian Nayzeth Luna, Historian Leisha Martinez, Sentinel Alex Joramo, and Officer-at-Large Miah Brown.

At the workshop, each member chose different activities to help with and organize during the year.

The team chose their goals for the year based on the needs of the chapter. Some of the team goals include:

1. To complete 2,000 service hours this year.

2. To have 100% of students in Ag classes enrolled in FFA to achieve Chapter Affiliation status.

3. To have 30 high school and 25 junior high members attend their respective chapter meetings.

4. To have five officer bonding events.

The team also chose a new theme and motto for the coming year — Theme: Sleepy Eye FFA is Home! Motto: Together our FFA Family makes a Difference.

The officer team also reviewed their budget which reminded them of how important sponsors are to the chapter’s program. It is because of them that our chapter is able to operate and provide such amazing experiences for its members. The team was especially grateful for donations and sponsors this year, because of the tough times everyone is going through now during COVID-19.

The officer team will continue to do community service this year, including cards for nursing home and assisted living residents, Wee deliver PALS with elementary students, uplifting signs along the highway, roadside clean-up, helping with the Weekend Backpack Food Program, and other service events that arise.

Throughout the business filled meeting, the team did many socially distanced team building activities, and closed the day with a story that reminded them of the impact they as officers can have on other members.

The officers are extremely excited about what’s in store for the upcoming year and are looking forward to growing as leaders, serving the community, and influencing other chapter members.