Thea Oman of Crookston, Minnesota, child of Lynnea and Andy Oman, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota. Oman is a first-year elementary education major at CSB.

To be included in the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.

Saint John’s University

Gunther Dingmann of Dilworth, Minnesota, child of Brian and Melissa Dingmann, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota. Dingmann is a senior political science major at SJU.

