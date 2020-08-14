Willmar’s Lori Jacobson added another Redwood Falls Golf Club Ladies Invitational title to her resume with a sizzling 76 at the annual event held this past Friday (Aug. 7) at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

Jacobson’s win capped off a unique mother-son sweep of the invitational events at the RFGC this summer, as son Andy captured the men’s invitational title in mid-July.

Past champion Deb Suedbeck of Redwood Falls finished six strokes back in second place with an 82, Kim Paa was third with an 84 and Abby Stender took fourth with her round of 85.

In the second flight, Peggy Moline edged Kathy Sauter in a playoff for first place with both players carding 91s. Dru Wright was third with a 92 and Kathy Schroeder would place fourth with a 94.

The third flight title went to Amanda Ruegemer who topped Donna Flynn in a playoff as both carded 90s. Nancy Hansen was third with her round of 93, and Kate Rettke placed fourth with a 96.

In the fourth flight, Paula Schroeder would captured first with her round of 92. Kathy Mainer was second with a round of 94, Tracy Coahran finished third with a 96 and Corrie Tews placed fourth with a 99.

The fifth flight went to Linda Sommers who held off Merry Hollis by a shot 96-97 to win by a stroke. Deb Glenz was third with a 98, and Jenni Schmidt finished fourth with a 99.