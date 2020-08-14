Okay, okay — it’s not a normal Buttered Corn Days Celebration.

Okay, okay — it’s not a normal Buttered Corn Days Celebration, but the Sleepy Eye Area Chamber of Commerce has come up with some fun ways to observe Sleepy Eye’s long-time favorite event.

First announced was the virtual 2020 Security Blanket 5K, that entrants will run/walk on their own at the place of their choice, next week. You know, the week that Corn Days would have been, if Corn Days was happening.

Now there is another announcement: FREE Sweet Corn!

Yes, it’s true, we can still have our free sweet corn on Corn Day! (But the butter is all up to you.)

On Friday, Aug. 21, Chamber Board members will distribute free sweet corn in a drive-thru event at Schutz Family Foods (on the east end of their parking lot), from noon until 6 p.m., or until the corn is gone. A bag of 10 ears of husked sweet corn will be given, one per vehicle.

But wait! That’s not all! The Chamber is announcing a Facebook LIVE concert, featuring the Black Diamonds band, also on Friday, Aug. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Check in for some toe-tapping tunes!