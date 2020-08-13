On Monday, the St. James School Board met virtually to discuss the renewal of the existing operating referendum.

Barbie Roessler from Ehlers gave a presentation discussing St. James' situation regarding the renewal come Election Day on November 3rd.

"Basically what your district is doing is attempting to go out to the voters on November 3rd and ask for a simple renewal of the existing operating referendum that you already have," said Roessler.

The district is using the current operating referendum to help fund existing programs.

"It's not that you're trying to introduce anything new, it's just that you're trying to keep afloat."

The referendum operates on a ten-year cap for authorizations. The St. James Public Schools district is coming up on one of the ten-year authorizations.

The district is asking voters to approve an authorization that will not go into effect until 2022.

Agricultural landowners do not have to pay tax on their ag land, only on their residence, garage, and one acre.

The district also qualifies for 60% state aid on their referendum, and also an additional 21% aid. This year, the district is asking for $503.51 per pupil in the district.

According to Roessler's presentation, 100% of referendum renewals have been approved in the last six years.

"Taxpayers and community members understand that districts need additional dollars just to keep the current programs going."

Tax rates are the same for all residents for an operating referendum.

The board passed a resolution relating to renewing the expiring referendum revenue authorization of the school district.

School Principals Liam Dawson and Karla Beck presented the strategic plan for the school year to continue and accelerate learning, health and safety within the schools, and the social and emotional well-being of students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Steven Heil presented the board with the rough draft of the document the reopening committee has been working on over the last few weeks.

The school board will next meet on Friday, August 21st, as part of a special school board meeting.

Other items:

Consent items:

-Financials: Bills & Payments:$1,960,522.69

Acceptance of Gifts and Bequests:$18,918.16

Wire Transfers:$1,785,854.63

Payroll:$371,065.56

- New Hires & Work Agreements:

Erik Estrada - Interpreter for Credit Recovery-$455.40

Juan Solorzano, Jr. - Full-Time Custodian - $13.50 per hour

Greg Burman High School Dean of Students -MA+20 Step 14+ 15 Days $68,054.66

Resignations/Retirements:

Erik Balfe, Custodian

Annette Eisfeld, District Administrative Assistant

- Continue video conferencing school board sessions with school board members in the board room if possible

- Approve Northside Elementary Student Handbook for 2021

- Approve Middle/Senior High School Student Handbook for 2021

- Resolution Suspending Policies That Conflict With Executive Orders

- Approve hiring of four paras for contacting all district families regarding going back to school at their hourly rate

- Approve a one year leave of absence request for Tonia Carreon for the 20-21 school year

- Approve a one year leave of absence request for Teresa Ortiz for the 20-21 school year