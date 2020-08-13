Erik Welter loved farming and trucking, and he spent his career driving feed trucks.

It was during one of those feed deliveries when Welter’s life came to an end.

Erik Welter was killed Aug. 22, 2019 in a trucking accident. He was 38 years old.

Those who knew him decided to establish a way to honor his memory, and so on the one-year anniversary of the day he died a scholarship fundraiser is being held.

That day (Aug. 22, 2020) from 12-5 p.m. a poker run event will raise funds for Erik’s Memorial Fund.

Erik Welter grew up in Morgan, and, according to his wife Theresia, he was loved by all members of the community.

Erik and Theresia were married in 2017 and had four boys.

Erik was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend and so much more, she added.

Erik’s Memorial Fund was established as a non-profit entity. Its mission is to provide scholarships for students who are entering the transportation and agriculture industries.

The plan is to provide two scholarships for the 2020-21 school year – one for a student from Cedar Mountain High School and one for a student from Redwood Valley High School.

The poker run is being held at seven area bars, including The Broken Spoke Saloon in Morgan, the City and Country Tavern in Morgan, Koerner’s Korner in Morton, Longbranch Saloon in Franklin, The Franklin Depot in Franklin, Pig & Plow Pub & Grub in Evan and Ridin High Saloon in Cobden.

Those who are planning to participate may register and start at any of the seven locations. All poker hands must be turned in by 5:15 p.m. at The Broken Spoke.

One can find the complete rules for the Aug. 22 poker run on the Erik’s Memorial Fund Facebook Page.

In addition to the poker run a silent auction is being held from 12-7 p.m. Those who would like to make a donation may do so at Farmward in Morgan until Aug. 15.

To find out more information, call (320) 304-2356 or send an e-mail to eriksmemorialfund@gmail.com.

Those who helped to establish Erik’s Memorial Fund are planning to host two annual events, including the poker run and a dart tournament (Feb. 20, 2021).

Everyone is invited and encouraged to take part in the upcoming Erik’s Memorial Fund poker run fundraiser.