The Liquor Lodge has been a successful enterprise in the City of Redwood Falls for years.

Through the first six months of 2020, that has not changed.

In fact, the first half of the year has been extremely successful.

Keith Muetzel, city administrator, and Bill Bohn, Liquor Lodge manager, talked about the economics of the local liquor store with the city council at its Aug. 4 meeting.

As of June 30, 2020 the Liquor Lodge has had total year-to-date sales of $1,294,565. That represents an increase of $223,250 (21 percent) over the same period of time in 2019.

According to Muetzel, discussions have taken place in recent years about the advertising budget for the Liquor Lodge, and one of the ideas that continues to be raised is the erection of a digital sign on the existing outdoor sign at the location.

Over the years a conservative approach has been taken to the idea, but, after further investigation, the city discovered that studies conducted by the Small Business Administration have shown the addition of digital sign can result in, at a minimum, a 15 percent increase in sales following the sign’s installation.

With traffic counts from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showing more than 10,000 cars travel along Bridge Street in that area daily, local leaders saw the opportunity to attract an even greater number of patrons.

A sign of this nature is intended to catch the eye of those who are driving by and are not necessarily familiar with the business at that location.

In the end, the council approved a request to install a digital sign from Quick Signs of Willmar, the area supplier of Daktronics signs.

The sign will be 50” by 104” and will cost $41,134.

Mayor Ton Quackenbush removed himself from the discussion to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

In other action, the city council:

• Approved the final contract payment for the 2020 Redwood Area Community Center entrance reconstruction in the amount of $5,566.50 to Voss Plumbing and Heating of Paynesville. Total cost of the project was $69,530.